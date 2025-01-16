Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Russia
Edit post

Trump sending 'non-public messages' on war, he must force Putin to diplomacy, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2025 1:43 PM 1 min read
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to media following a meeting with Republican Senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 8, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump can end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Polish media released on Jan. 16, not ruling out that it may happen in 2025.

"These are his (Trump's) messages, both public and non-public. And he is a capable leader to put pressure on Russia," Zelensky said.

Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20. Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised to negotiate a swift end to the war in Ukraine, often referring to his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian president, Trump should agree on real security guarantees for Ukraine.

"He must force Putin to diplomacy, to end this war," Zelensky added.

Trump's push for a quick end to the war has led to fears that Kyiv will be pressured into unfavorable concessions, including loss of land. About 20% of Ukrainian territory is currently under occupation by Russian forces.

Some of Trump's advisors have signaled a timeline of at least several months to strike a deal to settle the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported on Jan. 15.

Biden leaves nearly $4 billion in US aid to Ukraine unused. What will happen to it under Trump?
U.S. President Joe Biden will be passing around $3.8 billion in the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) to his successor — Donald Trump. On the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for providing Ukraine with military assistance, including through mili…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
7:48 PM
Video

Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.