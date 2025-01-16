Trump sending 'non-public messages' on war, he must force Putin to diplomacy, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump can end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Polish media released on Jan. 16, not ruling out that it may happen in 2025.

"These are his (Trump's) messages, both public and non-public. And he is a capable leader to put pressure on Russia," Zelensky said.

Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20. Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised to negotiate a swift end to the war in Ukraine, often referring to his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian president, Trump should agree on real security guarantees for Ukraine.

"He must force Putin to diplomacy, to end this war," Zelensky added.

Trump's push for a quick end to the war has led to fears that Kyiv will be pressured into unfavorable concessions, including loss of land. About 20% of Ukrainian territory is currently under occupation by Russian forces.

Some of Trump's advisors have signaled a timeline of at least several months to strike a deal to settle the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported on Jan. 15.