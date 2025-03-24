The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump expects to sign minerals deal with Ukraine 'soon'

by Kateryna Hodunova March 24, 2025 7:42 PM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, France's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 24 he expects to sign the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on critical minerals "soon," Reuters reported.

The two nations had previously planned to sign a minerals deal on Feb. 28, but the plan was derailed after a heated clash between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump also mentioned that the United States and Ukraine are negotiating the potential ownership of Ukrainian power plants by American firms, according to the news agency.

On March 19, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the U.S. had "moved beyond" the minerals deal with Ukraine and was focusing on achieving "a lasting ceasefire."

Leavitt clarified that she was not saying the deal was off the table.

The much-anticipated minerals agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future profits of the extraction of the state-owned resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Ukraine rejected previous versions of the deal on the grounds that they lacked concrete security guarantees.

The final deal, which Kyiv approved, did not provide security assurances but did include a line that says the fund "will be reinvested at least annually in Ukraine to promote the safety, security and prosperity of Ukraine."

The White House has characterized the agreement as a way for the U.S. to "recoup" the financial aid it has directed to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

