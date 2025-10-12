KI logo
Trump calls on Congress to investigate 2019 “hoax” impeachment over Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil
Donald Trump (L) sits beside then-National Security Advisor HR McMaster during talks in Seoul on November 7, 2017 (Jeon Heon-Kyun/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Oct. 12 calling for the reinstatement of the investigation into the 2019 impeachment proceedings against him.

“The Ukraine impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger illegal Hoax than Watergate,” Trump said.

Trump accused Congressman Adam Schiff, then vice chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of corruption and dishonesty during the inquiry, and he urged Congress and other relevant authorities to reopen the case.

Adam 'Schiffty' Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt. So many laws, and protocols were violated, and just plain broken!!!"

The impeachment trial was centered around a phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 in which Trump was accused of withholding military aid as a means of pressuring Zelensky to investigate President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

At the time, Zelensky said the phone call was "normal." Later, as the investigation gathered steam, Zelensky said, "I'm sorry, but I don't want to be involved" in U.S. elections.

Trump has thanked Zelensky in the past for keeping his distance from the impeachment investigation.

Trump denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. The Senate ultimately acquitted him, allowing him to remain in office.

Donald TrumpVolodymyr ZelenskyUnited StatesCongressJoe Biden
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

