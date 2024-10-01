Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post published on Sept. 30 that he "likes" President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he "had a good relationship" with him while in office.

Recently, Trump's rhetoric toward Zelensky and U.S. support for Ukraine has become more critical. He has claimed that Zelensky wants Democrats to win the upcoming presidential election, referring to him as "the greatest salesman on earth."

Trump also criticized Zelensky earlier in September for refusing to "make a deal" with Russia and accused him of "making little nasty aspersions" toward him.

But following the in-person meeting between the two in New York City on Sept. 27, Trump appears to have reversed course — at least temporarily — as he praised Zelensky for allegedly not helping investigators with the probe that led to Trump's first impeachment trial in 2019.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Trump told the Washington Post that he liked Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"

The impeachment trial was centered around a phone call between the two in 2019 in which Trump was accused of withholding military aid as a means of pressuring Zelensky to investigate President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

At the time, Zelensky said the phone call was "normal." Later, as the investigation gathered steam, Zelensky said, "I'm sorry, but I don't want to be involved" in U.S. elections.

Trump has similarly thanked Zelensky in the past for keeping his distance from the impeachment investigation.

The Washington Post also asked Trump for clarification on comments he had made in July 2023, in which he claimed that he would give Ukraine "more than they ever got" if Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Trump's peace deal.

"I did say that, so I can say it to you. But I did say that and nobody picked it up. They don't because it makes so much sense," Trump responded, apparently without elaborating further.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would end the war within 24 hours if elected but has declined to specify exactly how he plans to do so.

After his recent meeting with Zelensky, Trump said that he had "learned a lot" as the war continues but noted that his views on ending it "as soon as possible" have not changed.