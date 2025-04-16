The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, European allies, Military aid, Russia, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump officials 'fed up' with Europe's efforts to strengthen Ukraine, Economist reports

by Martin Fornusek April 16, 2025 1:16 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some Trump administration officials are dissatisfied with European countries' ongoing support for Ukraine, underscoring the growing rift between Washington and Europe, the Economist reported on April 15, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

Kyiv's European partners have sought to present a united front on Ukraine, pledging additional assistance and preparing a "reassurance force" of troops to monitor a potential ceasefire.

Despite efforts to keep the U.S. engaged in the process, U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected providing security guarantees to Kyiv and has not announced any new aid packages, aiming instead to broker a ceasefire with Russia.

Some Pentagon officials have even questioned an unspecified ally about why it continues sending military aid to Ukraine, a query that was ignored, the Economist reported.

The news outlet noted that the Trump administration's "chaotic" nature makes it uncertain whether these messages have any substance or are mere "noise."

Trump has already demonstrated an unwillingness to support Ukraine militarily, even pausing all security aid in March to pressure Kyiv to the negotiating table. While the flow of these packages, approved still under the Biden administration, has resumed, they are expected to run out in the coming months.

Ceasefire efforts have nevertheless stalled as Russia continues to reject a 30-day truce supported by Washington and Kyiv and has repeatedly violated a partial ceasefire covering strikes against energy facilities.

Earlier reporting suggests that Trump's team remains divided on how to proceed further.

While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reportedly urged a tougher stance on Russia, Trump seems to be listening to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has met Russian President Vladimir Putin three times and voiced optimism about closer engagement with Moscow.

European partners have sought to sway Trump toward providing security guarantees to Ukraine at least in some capacity, for example, by providing airpower or intelligence support for the "reassurance force." Trump has not only offered no commitments but is also expected to reduce U.S. military presence in Europe, signaling declining interest in the continent's security.

US softens demands on Ukraine minerals deal after Washington talks, Bloomberg reports
The Trump administration has reportedly lowered the payback it seeks under a minerals agreement with Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.