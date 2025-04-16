Trump officials 'fed up' with Europe's efforts to strengthen Ukraine, Economist reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some Trump administration officials are dissatisfied with European countries' ongoing support for Ukraine, underscoring the growing rift between Washington and Europe, the Economist reported on April 15, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

Kyiv's European partners have sought to present a united front on Ukraine, pledging additional assistance and preparing a "reassurance force" of troops to monitor a potential ceasefire.

Despite efforts to keep the U.S. engaged in the process, U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected providing security guarantees to Kyiv and has not announced any new aid packages, aiming instead to broker a ceasefire with Russia.

Some Pentagon officials have even questioned an unspecified ally about why it continues sending military aid to Ukraine, a query that was ignored, the Economist reported.

The news outlet noted that the Trump administration's "chaotic" nature makes it uncertain whether these messages have any substance or are mere "noise."

Trump has already demonstrated an unwillingness to support Ukraine militarily, even pausing all security aid in March to pressure Kyiv to the negotiating table. While the flow of these packages, approved still under the Biden administration, has resumed, they are expected to run out in the coming months.

Ceasefire efforts have nevertheless stalled as Russia continues to reject a 30-day truce supported by Washington and Kyiv and has repeatedly violated a partial ceasefire covering strikes against energy facilities.

Earlier reporting suggests that Trump's team remains divided on how to proceed further.

While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reportedly urged a tougher stance on Russia, Trump seems to be listening to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has met Russian President Vladimir Putin three times and voiced optimism about closer engagement with Moscow.

European partners have sought to sway Trump toward providing security guarantees to Ukraine at least in some capacity, for example, by providing airpower or intelligence support for the "reassurance force." Trump has not only offered no commitments but is also expected to reduce U.S. military presence in Europe, signaling declining interest in the continent's security.