The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Business, Economy
Edit post

US softens demands on Ukraine minerals deal after Washington talks, Bloomberg reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read
Workers go about their work at a granite mine on Feb. 26, 2025, in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration has lowered the payback for the provided aid it seeks under a minerals agreement with Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on April 16, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes following technical consultations between U.S. and Ukrainian delegates in Washington on April 11 and 12, which were meant to hash out details of the long-debated deal on Ukraine's natural wealth.

While initial reporting indicated the talks began in an "antagonistic atmosphere," President Volodymyr Zelensky said the round of discussions concluded in a "positive mood."

The current U.S. proposal would grant extensive control to a joint investment fund managed by Washington. The Trump administration has framed the deal as a way to recoup the billions of dollars in military and financial aid provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

While the $100 billion that Washington now reportedly seeks is closer to Ukraine's estimates, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stressed that Kyiv does not see the previously provided assistance as debt.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. has donated the largest volumes of arms and military equipment among Ukraine's partners. However, President Donald Trump has yet to allocate any new packages and even briefly paused the ongoing assistance in March to pressure Kyiv into signing the minerals deal.

The original framework agreement was expected to be signed during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart following a heated Oval Office dispute with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Zelensky left without finalizing the deal.

Ukraine has since hired the American-British law firm Hogan Lovells to advise on the negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed on April 14 that Ukraine had submitted a revised set of proposals during the latest round of talks, without commenting on the U.S.'s reaction.

Russia sees no ‘clear outlines’ yet of agreement with US on war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the meeting between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on April 11 “positive and useful.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Deadliest Russian attack on Sumy leaves residents in shock.

On April 13, Russia launched a brutal double-tap attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Two ballistic missiles rocked the city center on Palm Sunday, killing at least 35 people — including two children — and shocking Ukraine and the world. The Kyiv Independent visited Sumy the day after the attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.