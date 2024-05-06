Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Congress, US assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine, Republican Party
Edit post

Top Congress Democrat says 'Pro-Putin faction' of Republicans stalled Ukraine aid

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 9:19 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he arrives for a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the months-long delay in aid to Ukraine was the result of the "growing pro-(Russian President Vladimir) Putin faction in the Republican Party," in an interview with 60 Minutes released on May 5.

The U.S. assistance for Ukraine had been blocked in the U.S. Congress since October 2023 until April, when House Speaker Mike Johnson called a vote on a foreign aid package that included $61 billion for Ukraine.

The Ukraine aid bill was promptly approved by both chambers and signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, restoring the flow of American military assistance.

Jeffries singled out Republican congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he characterized as leading the faction.

Greene has led the effort to oust Johnson over his decision to hold a vote on Ukraine aid and has also repeatedly disparaged Ukrainian leaders and spread widely debunked conspiracy theories about the country.

The minority leader added that his views were largely shared by top Republicans in Congress, who have also recently expressed concern about the growing influence of Russian propaganda within the party.

The obstruction of the faction has not just hurt Ukraine's defensive efforts, said Jeffries, but also undermined U.S. national security.

Russia's previous history of aggression toward Ukraine and Georgia illustrates that allowing Putin to win in the current full-scale war would encourage future military adventurism, he added.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict—not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen."

Jeffries also disputed the notion that U.S. support for Ukraine has been an unsuccessful endeavor, which has been regularly argued by Republican opponents of aid.

Beyond the fact that Ukraine has been able to hold off Russian forces for more than two years, Jeffries said that "at least half of the Russian military that existed in February of 2022 is gone."

"This has been a strategic success by any definition."

What Ukraine lost while waiting for the US aid bill to pass
The long-awaited passing of the U.S. aid bill in the House of Representatives over the weekend was swiftly followed by a collective sigh of relief in Ukraine and among the country’s allies. But frustration at the delays caused by political infighting in Congress has not completely subsided, as
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.