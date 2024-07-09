Threat of Russian sabotage led to heightened security at US military bases in Europe, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. military bases throughout Europe were put on the highest security alert level in a decade after the U.S. obtained intelligence on possible Russian-linked sabotage plots, CNN reported on July 9, citing unnamed sources.

Western intelligence officials have reportedly warned about increasing Russian sabotage operations across Europe.

The heightened security alert was first reported earlier in July as being connected to a possible terrorist threat directed at several U.S. military installations across Europe, including the facility in Germany where the U.S. European Command is based.

The new information obtained by CNN indicated that the threat stemmed from Russian-backed proxies who were reportedly planning to stage sabotage attacks on U.S. military bases, following a pattern of other sabotage incidents across Europe that have been linked to Russia.

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office announced in April that two German-Russian nationals had been arrested after being suspected of plotting to carry out explosive and arson attacks in the country, including at U.S. military bases.

Over the past six months, Polish authorities have arrested 18 people on suspicions of pursuing hostile activities or sabotage in collaboration with Russia or Belarus, according to the Polish Interior Ministry.

Several other suspects have been arrested in over the past year in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, and other countries, for allegedly spying for Russia or other forms of collaboration with Russian intelligence.