News Feed, Ukraine, Czechia, European allies, Volodymyr Zelensky, Petr Pavel
Zelensky, Pavel meet in Kyiv to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2025 8:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel met in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2025. (The President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the war with Russia and European efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine during the meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Kyiv on March 21.

Pavel arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day. The day prior, the Czech president met with Deputy Prime Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba, among other Ukrainian officials, in Odesa.

During Pavel's visit to Odesa, Russia launched Shahed-type drones at the city. Three people were injured during the attack, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Pavel and Zelensky discussed the situation on the front line, European efforts to gain security guarantees for Ukraine, and cooperation in defense production.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Pavel for the Czech contribution to the UK-led "coalition of the willing."

The parties also agreed to open a Unity Center for Ukrainians in Prague.

"Thank you for your visit and cooperation. Today, we signed a joint statement on strategic partnership between our countries. This reflects the real level of our relations. Thank you for this. Thank you for the Czech initiative and for all the help you have given to our people," Zelensky said.

The Czech Republic has been one of the most committed supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In July 2024, Ukraine and Czechia signed a 10-year bilateral security deal.

According to the agreement, Czechia and Ukraine are expected to boost cooperation in the military tech sphere, including the production of ammunition, small arms, drones, electronic warfare, and heavy equipment.

The two countries also plan to set up joint enterprises and continue annual training of up to 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

Kateryna Hodunova

