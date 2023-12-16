Skip to content
Third driver reportedly dies at blocked Polish-Ukrainian border

by Martin Fornusek December 16, 2023 9:25 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian trucks sit blocked by Polish protesters near the Polish Ukrainian border crossing point Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Nov. 25, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A third driver died at the Polish-Ukrainian border amid the ongoing blockade by Polish protesters, Suspilne reported on Dec. 16, citing Volodymyr Balin, the vice-president of the Association of International Carriers of Ukraine.

Polish carriers began blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers. The blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.

The driver reportedly died at the Krakivets-Korczowa crossing. Susplne did not clarify the cause of death.

"An ambulance took the driver; he died on the way to the hospital. I still don't know what company he was from," Balin told the news outlet.

Two Ukrainian truck drivers died previously while stuck in the line caused by the blockade, reportedly of natural causes. A 54-year-old man died on Nov. 12, and the death of a 56-year-old trucker was reported on Nov. 23.

Polish truckers initially launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers harmed their livelihoods. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Slovak carriers, who have intermittently blocked the crossing at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzzhorod crossing with Ukraine, said on Dec. 15 they had ended their blockade.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
