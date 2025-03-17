The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Aid, Military aid, Kaja Kallas, EU aid
Edit post

EU plan to send over $40 billion in military aid has 'broad political support,' Kallas says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 17, 2025 8:01 PM 2 min read
Kaja Kallas, EU's top diplomat, speaks with the media at the special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The initiative to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros ($43.6 billion) in military aid has "broad political support" among EU member states, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on March 17 before the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels.

EU diplomats reportedly suggested doubling military aid for Ukraine as the Trump administration's steps cast doubt on its commitment to Kyiv's security.

Some member states have reacted cautiously to the initiative, according to Reuters. Kallas refuted these claims, saying there is "a broad political support," but "a lot of details need to be worked out."

"It's important that the Сouncil said that we need to move swiftly, and that is what we are doing," Kallas said.

The EU foreign policy chief also added that the initiative will be discussed during a separate meeting involving EU defense ministers, which is scheduled on April 2-3 in Warsaw, Poland.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto previously denounced EU plans to provide Ukraine with additional aid.

"We won't be dragged into this; we will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used to finance arms shipments to Ukraine," Szijjarto said, insisting instead that Budapest supports peace negotiations.

Hungary's leader, Viktor Orban, has consistently obstructed and delayed sanctions against Russia and military support for Kyiv. He has also lauded U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection, expressing expectations of a quick end to the war.

Lithuania backs EU plan for $43.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports
Lithuania ranks among Europe’s top defense spenders, allocating 2.85% of its GDP to defense in 2024, according to NATO estimates.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.