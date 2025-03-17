EU plan to send over $40 billion in military aid has 'broad political support,' Kallas says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The initiative to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros ($43.6 billion) in military aid has "broad political support" among EU member states, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on March 17 before the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels.

EU diplomats reportedly suggested doubling military aid for Ukraine as the Trump administration's steps cast doubt on its commitment to Kyiv's security.

Some member states have reacted cautiously to the initiative, according to Reuters. Kallas refuted these claims, saying there is "a broad political support," but "a lot of details need to be worked out."

"It's important that the Сouncil said that we need to move swiftly, and that is what we are doing," Kallas said.

The EU foreign policy chief also added that the initiative will be discussed during a separate meeting involving EU defense ministers, which is scheduled on April 2-3 in Warsaw, Poland.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto previously denounced EU plans to provide Ukraine with additional aid.

"We won't be dragged into this; we will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used to finance arms shipments to Ukraine," Szijjarto said , insisting instead that Budapest supports peace negotiations.

Hungary's leader, Viktor Orban, has consistently obstructed and delayed sanctions against Russia and military support for Kyiv. He has also lauded U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection, expressing expectations of a quick end to the war.