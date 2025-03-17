The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Lithuania backs EU plan for $43.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova March 17, 2025 2:58 AM 2 min read
Lithuanian border guard officers patrol by the metal fence at the Lithuanian Belarusian border in Dieveniskes, Lithuania on July 10, 2023. (Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has voiced support for an EU initiative to provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euro ($43.5 billion) in military aid this year, arguing that similar funding will be necessary in the future to prevent another Russian attack.

"If we can sustain this amount ... for a longer period of time, that would be the amount that would allow Ukrainians to keep their armed forces at current strength," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys told Reuters on March 16.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Lithuania has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal backers.

The Baltic state ranks among Europe's top defense spenders, allocating 2.85% of GDP to defense in 2024, according to NATO estimates. Vilnius plans to increase that figure to between 5% and 6% from 2026 to 2030.

Lithuania invests $21 million in Ukraine’s arms industry, agrees to joint production
Lithuania has already invested 20 million euros ($21 million) in purchasing weapons for Kyiv from Ukrainian producers and will produce arms in cooperation with Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on March 1.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the proposal in Brussels, with the plan introduced by the bloc’s diplomatic service, led by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The talks come amid uncertainty over U.S. negotiations with Russia, the future of American military support for Ukraine, and Washington’s broader security commitments to Europe.

A document obtained by Reuters on March 14 revealed that EU diplomats have suggested doubling military aid for Ukraine to as much as $43.5 billion. Some member states have reacted cautiously, but Budrys stressed that long-term military support for Kyiv should not be tied to any potential peace talks.

"Ukraine's armed forces will be the main deterrence forces for Russians not to return," he said.

Author: Olena Goncharova

