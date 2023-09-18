Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden to suggest expansion of UN Security Council

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 18, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold hands at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 9, 2023. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden will "call for the UN Security Council to be expanded to counter Russia and China during the upcoming UN General Assembly," the Telegraph reported on Sept. 17.

Biden will ask member states to reassess "the architecture of the Security Council," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told The Telegraph, adding that Biden "would support more members."

The five permanent members are China, Russia, the U.S., the U.K., and France, but Biden would support five or six new permanent members, according to Kirby.

India, Brazil, Germany, Japan, and South Africa have "been mentioned as possible members," the Telegraph wrote.

The UN Security Council currently consists of 15 members, 10 of which are non-permanent and elected for two-year terms.

However, any reform to the Security Council "would require an amendment to the UN Charter," which could be vetoed by China and Russia, the Telegraph reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the UN General Assembly, which takes place from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, as part of his second official trip to the U.S. since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelensky is also expected to meet Biden and U.S. senators in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21.

Top UN court resumes hearings in Ukraine genocide case against Russia
The United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) has resumed hearings on Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia over false allegations of genocide that Moscow used to justify its full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
