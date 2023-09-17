Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Zelensky to speak to senators during upcoming visit to US next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2023 10:20 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to speak to the U.S. senators during his visit to Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 21, CNN reported on Sept. 17.

Zelensky, for whom this will be the second official visit to the US since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, will deliver a speech at 10:00 a.m. local time during the Senate meeting as Congress debates whether to send additional aid to Ukraine.

It was previously reported that Zelensky did not plan to speak at a joint meeting of Congress.

In addition, it is planned that the president will meet with US counterpart Joe Biden at the White House, as well as official meetings with several other world leaders in New York, according to undisclosed sources familiar with the plans.

According to the publication, among Zelensky's goals is to persuade countries that have not taken a firm position on Russia's war agaist Ukraine to condemn Russia more forcefully.

Who is Penny Pritzker, new US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery?
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a new role – U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery. The person to lead the new office is Penny Pritzker, 64, credited for her experience as an “accomplished public servant” and “transformative industry leader.” Pr…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.