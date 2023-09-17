CNN: Zelensky to speak to senators during upcoming visit to US next week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to speak to the U.S. senators during his visit to Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 21, CNN reported on Sept. 17.

Zelensky, for whom this will be the second official visit to the US since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, will deliver a speech at 10:00 a.m. local time during the Senate meeting as Congress debates whether to send additional aid to Ukraine.

It was previously reported that Zelensky did not plan to speak at a joint meeting of Congress.

In addition, it is planned that the president will meet with US counterpart Joe Biden at the White House, as well as official meetings with several other world leaders in New York, according to undisclosed sources familiar with the plans.

According to the publication, among Zelensky's goals is to persuade countries that have not taken a firm position on Russia's war agaist Ukraine to condemn Russia more forcefully.