Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Russia, Elections, Tbilisi
Edit post

Tens of thousands of Georgians rally in support of EU accession ahead of upcoming parliamentary election

by Dmytro Basmat October 20, 2024 8:54 PM 2 min read
Tens of thousands of people demonstrate on Freedom Square in the Georgian capital. The event, held a few days before the parliamentary elections in the South Caucasus republic, was held under the slogan "Georgia votes for the European Union". (Katharina Schröder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A large rally in support of Georgia's accession to the European Union was held in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Oct. 20, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for Oct. 26.

The "Georgia Chooses the European Union" march brought what appeared to be several tens of thousand of protesters to the streets of the Tbilisi, social media videos show. Protesters waved EU and Georgian flag while singing the country's national anthem.

President Salome Zourabichvili, a vocal opponent of the ruling Georgian Dream party, participated in the rally, urging protesters to vote for pro-European parties during the election. Zourabichvili said the protest "shows that Georgia has already won and will reintegrate with Europe".

Zourabichvili also addressed President Volodymyr Zelensky in her speech, stating that Zelensky is  "fighting for Georgia as well. You will be victorious and we will enter the European Union together."

Georgia's received EU candidate status alongside Ukraine in December 2023. Although questions surrounding Georgia's candidacy continue to swirl as the ruling Georgian Dream party continues to rekindle relations with Russia.

Concerns about Georgia's democracy have reached a fever pitch after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the foreign agents law, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" and mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

On Sept. 14, the de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, as part of his party's larger trend of rapprochement with Russia declared that Georgia should "apologize" for Russia's 2008 war against the country.

Western officials have sanctioned in recent months Georgian officials who they deem as having a role in committing human rights abuses.

Moscow formally initiated processes cozying relations with Tbilisi on Oct. 10 as Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia.

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country’s democratic backsliding.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.