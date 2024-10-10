Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.

The decree expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in the country beyond 90 days, RFE/RL reported.

The development comes as the EU is weighing the potential end to Georgia's visa-free access to the bloc as a result of democratic backsliding under the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The proposed plan to end Georgia's visa-free access to the EU, first granted in 2017, was the latest step in the deteriorating relations between Georgia and the West.

Following rumors in recent weeks that the visa-free regime might be ended, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze characterized the proposal as a "cheap blackmail attempt."

Concerns about Georgia's democracy have reached a fever pitch after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the foreign agents law, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" and mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

Moscow's "foreign agents" registry has been widely used to target and silence groups and individuals who are critical of the government, including independent journalists, activists, and NGOs - with many Georgians fearing a similar outcome in Georgia.

In recent weeks, de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, further attempted to cozy relations with Russia by declaring that Georgia should "apologize" for Russia's 2008 war against the country.