The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Georgia protests, Georgian Dream, United States, Sanctions, South Caucasus
Edit post

US announces sanctions against Georgian officials for human rights abuses

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2024 12:09 AM 2 min read
Demonstrators face police officers outside Georgia's parliament building during a protest in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 1, 2024, against the Georgian government's controversial "foreign agents" law. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Sept. 16 a new tranche of sanctions targeting Georgian officials and two private citizens characterized as "extremists" for their role in human rights abuses.

"Today's action underscores our concern about the consequences of anti-democratic actions in Georgia and efforts by key individuals to use violence and intimidation to achieve their aims," said Treasury official Bradley Smith.

Concerns about Georgia's democracy have reached a fever pitch after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the foreign agents law, which requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents" and mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics.

The U.S. previously announced travel restrictions in May for Georgian officials deemed to be responsible for "undermining democracy" in the country.

The latest round of measures was targeted at officials and citizens associated with "violently suppressing the exercise of the freedom of peaceful assembly of Georgians engaged in the democratic process and peaceful expression."

It was the first tranche of sanctions that explicitly targeted officials by name.

The Treasury Department specified that the abuses occurred during the historic protests that continued for months against the passage of the foreign agents law earlier in 2024.

The violence against protesters was directed by Georgia's Interior Ministry and "overseen by the Chief of the Special Task Department, Zviad Kharazishvili, and his Deputy, Mileri Lagazauri," the Treasury Department said.

Kharazishvili, known popularly in Georgia as Khareba, "is well known for his punitive actions against political opponents and has been personally involved in the physical and verbal abuse of protestors."

Aside from the officials, the Treasury Department also announced sanctions against two private citizens, Konstantine Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze, associated with the far-right and pro-Russian group Alt-Info, perhaps best known for organizing violence against the country's LGBTQ community.

"The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior," the Treasury Department said.

Georgian government’s offer to fund NGOs, media denounced as ‘bribery’ by opposition
Kobakhidze called the creation of the state fund a “step towards” NGOs and media, which allegedly risk losing funding from international donors if the law is followed.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:58 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.