Team Ukraine wins 9 medals on day 8 of Paralympics

by Abbey Fenbert September 6, 2024 7:18 AM 1 min read
Nataliia Nikolaychyk of Team Ukraine (L) and Shizuka Hangai of Team Japan (R) compete during the Para Judo Women's -48kg J1 Final on day eight of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Champs-de-Mars Arena on Sept. 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian athletes on won nine medals on Sept. 5, the eighth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ukraine's current medal count is 61, with 15 gold, 20 silver, and 26 bronze medals. The team ranks seventh in the overall medal standings.

The Paralympic team won two gold medals on day 8. Mariia Pomazan secured the gold in the F35 class shot put competition, and Nataliia Nikolaichuk took home gold in judo.

Sprinter Oksana Boturchuk won a silver medal in the women's 100-meter final.

The Ukrainian national team also won a silver medal in goalball, a team sport created specifically for athletes with vision impairment. The second-place finish marks Ukraine's first medal in the event.

Ukraine took home five bronze medals on day 8 of the Games, with Anzhela Havrysiuk and Davyd Khorava both winning bronze in judo.

Pavlo Bal won a bronze medal in biking and swimmer Danylo Chufarov took bronze in the 100-meter breastroke, SB11 class.

Team Ukraine also won bronze in the 4x50 medley relay.

The 2024 Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.

Ukrainian athletes win 7 medals on day 7 of Paralympics
Team Ukraine took home four gold and three silver medals on the seventh day of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Ukraine ranks seventh in the overall medal standings.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

News Feed

8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.