Team Ukraine wins 9 medals on day 8 of Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes on won nine medals on Sept. 5, the eighth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ukraine's current medal count is 61, with 15 gold, 20 silver, and 26 bronze medals. The team ranks seventh in the overall medal standings.

The Paralympic team won two gold medals on day 8. Mariia Pomazan secured the gold in the F35 class shot put competition, and Nataliia Nikolaichuk took home gold in judo.

Sprinter Oksana Boturchuk won a silver medal in the women's 100-meter final.

The Ukrainian national team also won a silver medal in goalball, a team sport created specifically for athletes with vision impairment. The second-place finish marks Ukraine's first medal in the event.

Ukraine took home five bronze medals on day 8 of the Games, with Anzhela Havrysiuk and Davyd Khorava both winning bronze in judo.

Pavlo Bal won a bronze medal in biking and swimmer Danylo Chufarov took bronze in the 100-meter breastroke, SB11 class.

Team Ukraine also won bronze in the 4x50 medley relay.

The 2024 Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.