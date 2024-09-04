The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukrainian athletes win 7 medals on day 7 of Paralympics

by Abbey Fenbert September 5, 2024 2:05 AM 2 min read
Gold medalists Maryna Piddubna, Oleksii Virchenko, Anna Stetsenko, and Yaroslav Denysenko of Team Ukraine react on the podium after the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay on day 7 of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Sept. 4, 2024. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Ukrainian athletes won four gold and three silver medals on the seventh day of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris. Ukraine's current medal count is 52, with 13 gold, 18 silver, and 21 bronze medals. The team ranks seventh in the overall medal standings.

Ukraine's para-swimmers secured five medals on day 7 of the competition. The national team took won the mixed 4x100 freestyle relay, securing gold medals for Maryna Piddubna, Oleksii Virchenko, Anna Stetsenko, and Yaroslav Denysenko.

Swimmer Andrii Trusov won gold and set a world record in the men's 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.38 seconds.

Denysenko and Stetsenko, members of Ukraine's victorious mixed relay team, also won individual medals on day 7. Denysenko won gold in the men's 100-meter freestyle S12 class (athletes with a visual impairment). The silver medal in the same event went to another Ukrainian competitor, Maksym Veraksa.

Stetsenko won silver in the women's 100-meter freestyle S12 class.

Team Ukraine's field athletes also took home medals. Anastasiia Moskalenko won the gold medal in shot put, competing in the F32 class. The categorization includes field athletes whose coordination and movement in the trunk and legs is affected to a high degree.

Mariia Shpatkivska won a silver medal in shot put in the F46 class (athletes with moderately affected movement in arms or absence of limbs). Her distance of 12.35 meters set a new European record for the class.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
US cracks down on Russian interference in 2024 election.

The U.S. State, Justice, and Treasury departments have acted jointly against the Kremlin's propaganda machine, seizing web domains, issuing indictments, and imposing visa restrictions against participants in Russia's covert election interference campaign.
