News Feed, 2024 Paris Paralympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian athletes win 10 medals on day 6 of Paralympics

by Sonya Bandouil September 4, 2024 1:41 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Olena Fedota-Isaieva wins bronze in the Category B wheelchair fencing women's semi-final, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on September 3, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the sixth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 10 medals.

The team currently has a total of 45 medals, including nine gold, fifteen silver, and twenty-one bronze.

Yuriy Shengur and Yulia Shulyar brought home gold for Ukraine, with Shengur winning in the 100-meter backstroke (S7 class) and Shulyar winning in the 400-meter run (T20 class). Oleksandr Yarovy also earned gold in the shot put (F20 class), along with Natalia Kobzar in the 400-meter run (T37 class).

Andriy Trusov secured silver in the 100-meter backstroke (S7 class), while Danylo Chufarov earned silver in the 200-meter individual medley (SM11 class) and Ihor Nimchenko in the 100-meter butterfly (S10 class).

Bronze medals were won by Oksana Boturchuk in the 400-meter run (T12 class), Maksym Koval in the shot put (F20 class), and Olena Fedota-Isaeva in wheelchair fencing (saber, category B).

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Comments

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
