Ukrainian athletes win 10 medals on day 6 of Paralympics

On the sixth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 10 medals.
The team currently has a total of 45 medals, including nine gold, fifteen silver, and twenty-one bronze.
Yuriy Shengur and Yulia Shulyar brought home gold for Ukraine, with Shengur winning in the 100-meter backstroke (S7 class) and Shulyar winning in the 400-meter run (T20 class). Oleksandr Yarovy also earned gold in the shot put (F20 class), along with Natalia Kobzar in the 400-meter run (T37 class).
Andriy Trusov secured silver in the 100-meter backstroke (S7 class), while Danylo Chufarov earned silver in the 200-meter individual medley (SM11 class) and Ihor Nimchenko in the 100-meter butterfly (S10 class).
Bronze medals were won by Oksana Boturchuk in the 400-meter run (T12 class), Maksym Koval in the shot put (F20 class), and Olena Fedota-Isaeva in wheelchair fencing (saber, category B).
In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.