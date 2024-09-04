Ukraine's Mariia Shpatkivska wins silver in shot put at Paralympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian thrower Mariia Shpatkivska won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Sept. 4, setting a new European record.

This is Ukraine's 46th medal at this year's Paralympics, taking place in the French capital between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8.

Shpatkivska, 24, set the European record in the F46 class – athletes with moderately affected movement in arms or absence of limbs – with a distance of 12.35 meters.

The Ukrainian athlete was bested only by American Noelle Malkamaki, who broke the world record with a distance of 14.06 meters. New Zealand's Holly Robinson secured bronze with 11.88 meters.

This was Shpatkivska's debut at the Paralympics Games, with her previous best result being eighth place at the 2019 World Championship in throwing javelin.

The latest result also secured Ukraine's fourth silver medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics and the fifth award in shot put events.