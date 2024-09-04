The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukraine, Sports, 2024 Paris Paralympics
Ukraine's Mariia Shpatkivska wins silver in shot put at Paralympics

by Martin Fornusek September 4, 2024 3:25 PM 1 min read
Mariia Shpatkivska competes in Women’s Shot Put 4 kg Qualification during the Ukrainian Athletics Championships among adults and youth indoors on February 2, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian thrower Mariia Shpatkivska won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Sept. 4, setting a new European record.

This is Ukraine's 46th medal at this year's Paralympics, taking place in the French capital between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8.

Shpatkivska, 24, set the European record in the F46 class – athletes with moderately affected movement in arms or absence of limbs – with a distance of 12.35 meters.

The Ukrainian athlete was bested only by American Noelle Malkamaki, who broke the world record with a distance of 14.06 meters. New Zealand's Holly Robinson secured bronze with 11.88 meters.

This was Shpatkivska's debut at the Paralympics Games, with her previous best result being eighth place at the 2019 World Championship in throwing javelin.

The latest result also secured Ukraine's fourth silver medal in athletics at the 2024 Paralympics and the fifth award in shot put events.

Ukrainian athletes win 10 medals on day 6 of Paralympics
On the sixth day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes secured 10 medals.
Sonya Bandouil
Author: Martin Fornusek
Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
