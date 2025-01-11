Skip to content
Taliban-led Afghanistan became leading purchaser of Russian flour in 2024

by Sonya Bandouil January 11, 2025 8:18 PM 1 min read
Taliban negotiators Abdul Latif Mansoor (L), Shahabuddin Delawar (C) and Suhail Shaheen (R) attend a press conference in Moscow on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Afghanistan became the largest importer of Russian flour in 2024, Russia's state agricultural export agency Agroexport reported on Jan. 10.

The purchases doubled, compared to the previous year, to nearly $80 million.

This surge aligns with Russia’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Taliban government, including recent steps toward officially recognizing the regime.

Afghanistan depends on imported flour due to limited domestic production capacity.

Russia’s overall flour exports reached $300 million in 2024, with China and Turkmenistan also among the top buyers.

Russia has maintained contact with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan without officially recognizing the new authorities. Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Afghanistan on Nov. 25, saying that the removal of the Taliban from the list of terrorist groups is in its "final stage."

"Let me confirm our readiness to establish a constructive political dialogue between our countries and among the goals would be providing an impulse for the process of a settlement among Afghans," Shoigu reportedly said.

"We have tried to ensure conditions for a growth in exports of Afghan goods and a growth in foreign investment."

Author: Sonya Bandouil
