Russian lawmakers submit bill on Taliban's removal from terrorist list

by Martin Fornusek November 26, 2024 11:52 AM 2 min read
Senior foreign representative of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Amirkhan Muttak, attends the Moscow Format in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Russian lawmakers submitted a bill that would allow the Taliban Islamist movement to be removed from Russia's list of terrorist organizations, the State Duma's website said on Nov. 25.

This comes as another step toward normalization of relations between Russia and the Taliban since the radical group seized power in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

If approved, the legislation will allow the Taliban to be delisted as a banned terror group if it "stops carrying out activities aimed at promoting, justifying, and supporting terrorism."

The bill was submitted by seven senators and five Duma members from the ruling United Russia party and the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR).

Taliban is recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S., Canada, United Arab Emirates, and other countries. Its rule, which is not recognized by the international community, has been accompanied by a harsh crackdown on civil liberties and women's and minority rights.

Russia has maintained contact with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan without officially recognizing the new authorities. Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Afghanistan on Nov. 25, saying that the removal of the Taliban from the list of terrorist groups is in its "final stage."

"Let me confirm our readiness to establish a constructive political dialogue between our countries and among the goals would be providing an impulse for the process of a settlement among Afghans," Shoigu reportedly said.

"We have tried to ensure conditions for a growth in exports of Afghan goods and a growth in foreign investment."

Russian government proposes to remove Taliban from list of terrorist organizations
According to Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, the step would pave the way for Russia to officially recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power in 2021 and has not received de jure recognition from any country in the world.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
