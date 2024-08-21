Syrskyi reveals statistics: over 9,000 missiles and 14,000 drones fired by Russia since invasion began

This audio is created with AI assistance

On August 20, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, over 9,600 missiles and nearly 14,000 attack drones have been used against Ukraine.



5,197 of the launched missiles were aimed at civilian targets.



During a meeting of local and regional authorities, Syrskyi revealed that Ukrainian air defense has successfully destroyed more than 2,400 missiles and 9,200 drones.



Syrskyi published statistics about the missile attacks and numbers, and he pointed out the various missile types used by Russian forces, including Kalibr, Dagger, and S-300/S-400 missiles.



Ukraine was primarily targeted with S-300/S-400 missiles, totaling 3,008 strikes. The second most frequently used weapons were Kh-555/Kh-101 cruise missiles, with 1,846 recorded attacks.



North Korea has long been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.



Ukraine has air- and ground-launched missiles provided by the U.S., U.K., and France that can reach almost 200 miles from the launch point, but restrictions on the use of missiles against Russian territory remain in place.



The U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies have agreed to send "dozens" of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement issued on July 9.