Syria calls on Russia to hand over Assad, key aides in first post-ouster talks, media reports

Syria's new government has allegedly requested that Russia hand over former President Bashar al-Assad and his close aides, Reuters reported on Jan. 28, citing a Syrian source close to the matter.

The demand was reportedly raised during the first negotiations between Syrian officials and a Kremlin delegation following Assad's ouster by rebels in December. After his overthrow, Assad fled to Moscow, where he now resides.

A Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and special envoy Alexander Lavrentyev met with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who reportedly made the request.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the report about Syrian demands, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

There has been no official statement from Moscow or Damascus regarding the demand.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to support Assad's brutal crackdown against opposition forces. With Moscow's backing, Assad's regime imprisoned, tortured, and killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Syria's new government pressed Russia for compensation and the correction of "past mistakes" during the Jan. 28 talks as Moscow reassesses its military presence in the country.

The Russian delegation was unwilling to concede such mistakes, and the only agreement reached was to continue the discussions, a Syrian source told Reuters.

Following Assad's ouster, Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising questions about the future of its naval base in Tartus and its airbase in Khmeimim.

Ukraine has also engaged with Syria's new leadership. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30 to discuss Russia's military presence.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the issue, though specific details were not disclosed.