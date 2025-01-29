paint paint
News Feed, Syria, Russia, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Middle East
Syria demands Russian compensation for 'past mistakes' in first talks since Assad's fall

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 29, 2025 2:20 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises as Russian warplanes carry out an airstrike on Aleppo University Hospital in Aleppo, Syria on December 01, 2024 (Hatip Idlibi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syria's new government pressed Russia for compensation and the correction of "past mistakes" during its first talks with a Kremlin delegation on Jan. 28, following the ouster of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.

"The dialogue highlighted Russia’s role in rebuilding trust with the Syrian people through compensation, reconstruction, and recovery," a Syrian statement on the talks said.

Russia deployed troops to Syria in 2015 to support the Assad regime's brutal crackdown against anti-government forces. With Moscow's support, Assad's regime was free to imprison, torture, and murder hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

Assad would later flee to Moscow where he now resides.

Russia's delegation, which included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, met with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

A banner depicting Syrian former President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Justice Prevails," is displayed along a highway in Damascus, Syria on March 8, 2022. (Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images)

Bogdanov reportedly described the talks as constructive, acknowledging the "difficult situation." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the report about Syrian demands for compensation, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Following Assad's ouster and flight to Russia, Moscow began withdrawing military assets, leaving the future of its bases in Tartus and Khmeimim uncertain.

Satellite images revealed that a "large amount" of Russian military equipment disappeared from Tartus after the cargo ship Sparta II's departure, investigative journalist Mark Krutov said on Jan. 27.

Ukraine has also engaged with Syria's new leadership, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visiting Damascus on Dec. 30 to discuss Russia's military presence.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi noted that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on the issue, though details were not disclosed.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.