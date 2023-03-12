Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swiss President reiterates support for Ukraine arms ban

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2023 12:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Swiss President Alain Berset reiterated his support for Switzerland’s ban on supplying Ukraine with Swiss-made weapons.

“Swiss weapons must not be used in wars,” he told NZZ am Sonntag on March 12.

He emphasized his belief in Switzerland’s neutral stance amid Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, saying it “does not mean indifference” and can “adjust.”

While Switzerland has gone along with the European Union’s sanctions efforts against Russia, it has remained stubborn regarding its military neutrality.

On March 11, Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported that Switzerland is getting rid of outdated Rapier surface-to-air missiles that could have been used by Ukraine to shoot down low-flying targets.

According to a spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse), all Rapier short-range anti-aircraft missile systems will be dismantled.

On Feb. 10, the Swiss government barred Spain from transferring Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

On Feb. 15, the Swiss government said that confiscating Russian assets goes against the country’s constitution and could “violate Switzerland’s international obligations.”

Despite the Swiss government’s inflexibility, a survey in Switzerland by research group Sotomo found that 55% of respondents are in favor of ending a ban on the export of Swiss weapons to war zones, particularly Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.