Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Swiss poll: 55% in favor of lifting ban on export of Swiss weapons to conflict zones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 7:25 pm
Share

A survey in Switzerland found that most respondents are in favor of ending a ban on the export of Swiss weapons to war zones, particularly Ukraine.

The poll by research group Sotomo found that 55% of respondents were in favor of allowing re-exports to proceed, while 40% were against and 5% were undecided.

The Swiss government prohibits countries that purchase Swiss arms from re-exporting them without permission. Swiss neutrality also dictates that Switzerland will not send weapons directly or indirectly to any side of a war. The country also has an embargo on arms sales to Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier on Feb. 7, Reuters reported that Switzerland could end a ban on exports of Swiss weapons to war zones as a shift in public and political opinion puts pressure on the government to end a centuries-long tradition of being a neutral state,

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK