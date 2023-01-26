Switzerland imposes new sanctions on Russia on Jan. 25

Switzerland introduced its new sanctions on the model of the EU’s ninth sanctions package against Russia on Jan. 25.

Restrictions will be placed on the export of goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian military sector.

The sanctions will also target around 200 new individuals and entities, the statement read.

The sanctions package extends the ban on exporting goods and technologies related to the aviation and space industry to Russia, including aircraft engines and their parts.

This prohibition will apply to both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, which means that the direct export of drone engines to Russia and any third country that may supply drones to Russia is now forbidden.

New investments in the Russian mining sector will also be banned.

Switzerland also granted exemptions from its arms embargo on demining equipment for Ukraine “on a case-by-case basis.”