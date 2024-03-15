Sweden to supply Ukraine with 9 coastguard watercrafts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will send nine coastguard hydrocycles to Ukraine, the Swedish government's press service reported on March 15.

Since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, Stockholm has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth around 30 billion Swedish krona ($2.88 billion). The latest defense aid package was announced in February and included 10 CB 90 combat boats, 20 group boats, and underwater weapons.

Hydrocycles are in demand in Ukraine and can be sent "immediately," the Swedish government's announcement read.

There are nine watercraft that can be provided to Ukraine once "specific equipment" is removed from them and after other necessary formal steps, according to the Swedish government.

Sweden earlier joined the Czech-led initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, pledging 30 million euros ($32.6 million) to the cause.

Tomas Pojar, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's security advisor, said that purchased ammunition could be sent to Ukraine as early as June.