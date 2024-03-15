Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Sweden, Aid, Western aid, European allies
Edit post

Sweden to supply Ukraine with 9 coastguard watercrafts

by Kateryna Hodunova March 15, 2024 6:27 PM 1 min read
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a news conference at the People and Defense National Conference in Salen, Sweden, on Jan. 8, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes (Pontus Lundahl / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will send nine coastguard hydrocycles to Ukraine, the Swedish government's press service reported on March 15.

Since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, Stockholm has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth around 30 billion Swedish krona ($2.88 billion). The latest defense aid package was announced in February and included 10 CB 90 combat boats, 20 group boats, and underwater weapons.

Hydrocycles are in demand in Ukraine and can be sent "immediately," the Swedish government's announcement read.

There are nine watercraft that can be provided to Ukraine once "specific equipment" is removed from them and after other necessary formal steps, according to the Swedish government.

Sweden earlier joined the Czech-led initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, pledging 30 million euros ($32.6 million) to the cause.

Tomas Pojar, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's security advisor, said that purchased ammunition could be sent to Ukraine as early as June.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian units begin rotation after fighting ‘for a long time,’ Syrskyi says
Key developments on March 14: * Syrskyi: Ukraine begins rotation of troops who have been fighting ‘for a long time’ * Russian reconnaissance troops forced to retreat after failed attempt to cross Dnipro, Ukraine says * Russia claims fighting in Kursk, Belgorod oblasts amid ongoing anti-Kremlin m…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.