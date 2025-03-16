The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Odesa activist Demyan Hanul

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 7:03 PM 2 min read
People attend memorial event for murdered activist Demyan Hanul on March 14, 2025 in Odesa, Ukraine. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhii Shalaiev, the man detained and charged with the killing of Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul, pled guilty to the murder in a closed court hearing on March 16, according to regional prosecutor Ruslan Veremchuk.

Hanul, 31, was shot dead in central Odesa on March 14. Hanul was well-known for his public activism, including his participation in Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution and the May 2 clashes against pro-Russian forces in Odesa.

The suspect, 46-year-old Serhii Shalaiev, pleaded guilty to Hanul's murder in a closed court session, the news outlet Suspilne reported, citing Veremchuk. Shalaiev was detained hours after the shooting and identified as a deserter by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Prosecutors charged Shalaiev with premeditated murder committed under order and illegal handling of weapons.

Veremchuk, deputy head of the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Southern Region, said the hearing was held in a closed session to protect the identities of testifying witnesses. He also said investigators are still working to determine who else may have been involved in Hanul's murder.

"The perpetrator of this crime has been detained," Veremchuk said.

"One of the versions of the investigation is that it was a contract killing. Measures are being taken to identify the customer and other accomplices in the crime."

Shalaiev has been wanted for military desertion since February 23, according to the SBU. He reportedly served as commander of a platoon in the 28th separate mechanized brigade.

The court has imposed a pre-trial detention order on Shalaiev, who will be held in custody for 60 days without possibility of bail.

Andrii Nebytov, deputy head of the National Police, previously said during a television broadcast on March 15 that investigators were considering three possible versions of the crime: a contract killing linked to Hanul's political activism, a crime of personal animosty, and an assassination linked to Russia.

Hanul was a public figure and blogger who founded the Street Front NGO. He was active in rallies supporting Ukraine, charity fundraisers for the military, and campaigns to dismantle the city's Soviet and imperial monuments.

The activist had previously reported threats against his life. In July 2024, Hanul claimed Russian sources had leaked personal information about his relatives and that a $10,000 bounty was offered for an attack on him.

In reaction to the murder, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that dozens of law enforcement officials are involved in the investigation.

"I have instructed the interior minister, the head of the Security Service, the acting prosecutor general to throw all the necessary forces and means to establish all the facts," Zelensky said.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.