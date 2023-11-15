Skip to content
Ex-MP Farion under investigation over student message leak, radical statements

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 6:22 PM 2 min read
Professor and former lawmaker Iryna Farion, who gives online Ukrainian language classes, poses in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 5, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) launched criminal proceedings against linguist and former far-right lawmaker Iryna Farion for leaking a private message that led to the arrest of a student in occupied Crimea, the SBU announced on Nov. 15.

The proceedings against Farion also relate to her radical comments toward Russian-speaking servicemen and women of the Ukrainian military.

Farion, who is known for her controversial statements on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, said in an interview published on Nov. 6 that she couldn't call Ukrainian soldiers Ukrainians if they speak Russian.

Although these comments sparked outrage in Ukraine, Farion allegedly received a supportive email from Maksym Hlebov, a pro-Ukrainian student living in occupied Crimea.

Farion published the email, where Hlebov wrote down his hopes for the arrival of Ukrainian troops in Crimea and his personal information, on her social media.

This exposed Hlebov to Russian law enforcement. After the email was made public, a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel posted a video allegedly showing the student's apology filmed by employees of the Russian Interior Ministry.

Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's permanent representative for Crimea, called Farion's post "a crime," saying that the ex-lawmaker put the student in danger.

The leaked message was later deleted from Farion's Telegram channel. The former lawmaker reacted by calling the alleged detention and interrogation of the Crimean student a "provocation" and "enemy tactics."

Farion works as a linguistics professor at Lviv Polytechnic University. In 2005, she entered the ultranationalist Svoboda party, and she served as an MP between 2012 and 2014.

She is investigated under the articles of the violation of racial, national, regional, or religious equality, insults or threats to military servicemen or women, violation of secret correspondence, and violation of privacy.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
8:18 AM

Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
5:32 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
MORE NEWS

