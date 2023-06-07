Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK PM on Kakhovka dam destruction: 'A new low' for Russia if it's responsible

by Kate Tsurkan June 7, 2023 2:27 PM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during an interview before departing the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca on June 1, 2023, near Chisinau, Moldova. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on June 7 that U.K. military and intelligence agencies were looking into the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and that it would represent "a new low" for Russian aggression against Ukraine if the Kremlin is responsible for the disaster.

"Our military and intelligence agencies are currently looking at it - it's too soon to preempt that and make a definitive judgment," Sunak said, as quoted by Sky News.

"But what I can say is if it's intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just demonstrates the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression. Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong," Sunak added.

A mass humanitarian and ecological disaster unfolded after the Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces around 2:50 a.m. on June 6. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces blew up the dam to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukrainian officials have voiced their displeasure at those who have avoided unequivocally blaming the attack on Russia.

On June 6, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called out international media that gave the slightest credence to Russian narratives about Ukraine somehow being behind the Kakhovka dam explosion, saying it "puts facts and propaganda on equal footing."

"Ukraine is facing a huge humanitarian and environmental crisis. Ignoring this fact means playing Russia’s 'not all obvious' game," Kuleba added.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: Kate Tsurkan
