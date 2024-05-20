Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 48 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 20. At least 243 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Sad, Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. The community of Khotin saw at least 15 mines dropped over the past day, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.