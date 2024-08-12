USAID assisting authorities in restoring gas distribution networks in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

USAID provided gas distribution network operators in the Kherson region with vehicles for emergency repairs, responding to frequent damage caused by ongoing Russian shelling.

In addition to vehicles, USAID supplied over 11 kilometers of pipes, gas supply control systems, and other specialized equipment to help restore gas infrastructure damaged by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam was "one of their most serious crimes against the environment and people in our entire region," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6.

This support is part of USAID's ongoing energy security project in Ukraine.

Additionally, USAID recently connected 18 cogeneration plants across the country to further strengthen the Ukrainian power grid.

As a result of ongoing Russian attacks, about 45% of the facilities belonging to Ukraine's state-owned hydropower energy company, Ukrhydroenergo, have been destroyed.