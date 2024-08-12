Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, USAID, Kherson, Kherson Oblast, Gas
Edit post

USAID assisting authorities in restoring gas distribution networks in Kherson Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil August 12, 2024 6:21 AM 1 min read
USAID chief Samantha Power meets Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi, on July 18, 2023. (Source: Samantha Power/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

USAID provided gas distribution network operators in the Kherson region with vehicles for emergency repairs, responding to frequent damage caused by ongoing Russian shelling.

In addition to vehicles, USAID supplied over 11 kilometers of pipes, gas supply control systems, and other specialized equipment to help restore gas infrastructure damaged by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam was "one of their most serious crimes against the environment and people in our entire region," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6.

This support is part of USAID's ongoing energy security project in Ukraine.

Additionally, USAID recently connected 18 cogeneration plants across the country to further strengthen the Ukrainian power grid.

As a result of ongoing Russian attacks, about 45% of the facilities belonging to Ukraine's state-owned hydropower energy company, Ukrhydroenergo, have been destroyed.

Russian forces dig trenches near Kursk nuclear plant as Ukrainian troops advance, BBC reports
Photos appear to show Russian forces digging trenches near the KNPP as Ukrainian troops reportedly advance within 50 kilometers of the nuclear facility, the BBC said on Aug. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.