Ukraine downs 30 drones overnight, infrastructure facility hit in Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 13, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Russia's Kursk Oblast, while two ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the Air Force.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration said early on Aug. 13 that the Russian forces launched a missile and air strike on infrastructure facility of Sumy, located some 30 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border. First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack. There was no information on casualties at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast suffers Russian cross-border strikes on a daily basis since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022. The attacks have only intensified following Ukraine's incursion from there into Russia's Kursk Oblast. Sumy Oblast and the Kursk region share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.