Ukraine downs 30 drones overnight, infrastructure facility hit in Sumy

by Olena Goncharova August 13, 2024 7:45 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 of the 38 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 13, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia launched the drones from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Russia's Kursk Oblast, while two ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh Oblast, according to the Air Force.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration said early on Aug. 13 that the Russian forces launched a missile and air strike on infrastructure facility of Sumy, located some 30 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border. First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack. There was no information on casualties at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast suffers Russian cross-border strikes on a daily basis since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022. The attacks have only intensified following Ukraine's incursion from there into Russia's Kursk Oblast. Sumy Oblast and the Kursk region share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.

Kursk incursion and Crimea strikes could ease pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas forces
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week is lifting some hopes for Ukrainian soldiers losing ground on the eastern front amid worsening manpower and ammunition shortages. Ukraine launched its stunning counterattack in the northeast into Russian territory 10 months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Olena Goncharova
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
3:37 PM

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
