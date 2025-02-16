Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, United States, Ukraine
Edit post

Success already 'feels possible' after start of collaboration with US officials, Zelensky says

by Sonya Bandouil February 16, 2025 8:15 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in New York, United States, on Sept. 27, 2024. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that success “already feels possible” as his administration begins working on negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team to end the war.

Zelensky noted that he had a good phone call with Trump before the Munich Security Conference, and important meetings with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio.

He emphasized that the world looks to the U.S. as a crucial force in stopping conflicts and ensuring lasting peace.

Zelensky also said that the two countries are working together on creating a “special agreement” that will strengthen the U.S. and Ukraine, but did not provide further details.

“We have started working with President Trump's team and we already feel that success is possible. It is the U.S. that the world now looks to as a force that can not only stop the war, but also help ensure the reliability of peace after the war,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

However, he cautioned against potential attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to manipulate the situation and stressed the importance of joint efforts by Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe to achieve real peace.

“Of course, there will continue to be many different attempts by Putin to deceive everyone and prolong the war. But real peace is possible. And we have to achieve it: Ukraine, the United States, Europe,” Zelensky said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky told NBC News that it would be "very, very, very difficult" for Ukraine to sustain its fight against Russia and remain secure in the long term without American support.

Zelensky stressed that while Ukraine would always fight for its survival, the chances of success would be significantly diminished without help from the United States.

‘We’re ready to move to real and guaranteed peace as quickly as possible’ — Zelensky on meeting with Vance
The draft memorandum is part of broader discussions on a potential minerals agreement, which Trump has suggested could involve access to Ukraine’s mineral reserves in exchange for continued military and financial support.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.