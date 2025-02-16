Success already 'feels possible' after start of collaboration with US officials, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that success “already feels possible” as his administration begins working on negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team to end the war.

Zelensky noted that he had a good phone call with Trump before the Munich Security Conference, and important meetings with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio.

He emphasized that the world looks to the U.S. as a crucial force in stopping conflicts and ensuring lasting peace.

Zelensky also said that the two countries are working together on creating a “special agreement” that will strengthen the U.S. and Ukraine, but did not provide further details.

“We have started working with President Trump's team and we already feel that success is possible. It is the U.S. that the world now looks to as a force that can not only stop the war, but also help ensure the reliability of peace after the war,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

However, he cautioned against potential attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to manipulate the situation and stressed the importance of joint efforts by Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe to achieve real peace.

“Of course, there will continue to be many different attempts by Putin to deceive everyone and prolong the war. But real peace is possible. And we have to achieve it: Ukraine, the United States, Europe,” Zelensky said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky told NBC News that it would be "very, very, very difficult" for Ukraine to sustain its fight against Russia and remain secure in the long term without American support.

Zelensky stressed that while Ukraine would always fight for its survival, the chances of success would be significantly diminished without help from the United States.