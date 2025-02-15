Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump & Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Ukraine's survival hinges on US military support, Zelensky tells NBC News

by Olena Goncharova February 15, 2025 2:53 AM 3 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that his country faces an uphill battle for survival without continued U.S. military assistance.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he told NBC News that it would be "very, very, very difficult" for Ukraine to sustain its fight against Russia and remain secure in the long term without American support. Zelensky stressed that while Ukraine would always fight for its survival, the chances of success would be significantly diminished without help from the United States.

During the interview with NBC’s "Meet the Press," Zelensky also dismissed the idea of negotiating a ceasefire on Russian terms, arguing that Moscow’s goal is to gain time to rebuild its military strength.

He warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a temporary truce to ease international sanctions and prepare for renewed aggression. "This is really what he wants," Zelensky said, emphasizing that any pause in fighting could allow Russia to reinforce its forces.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and its European allies over support for Ukraine.

At the Munich summit, U.S. Vice President JD Vance took a combative tone, criticizing European leaders on multiple fronts, including issues unrelated to the war. In response, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused the Trump administration of undermining long-standing partnerships. The widening rift has raised concerns in Europe about the future of Western unity against Russia.

Meanwhile, Trump’s recent statements on Ukraine have unsettled many European leaders.

‘A push for Ukraine’s capitulation’ – Baltic, Eastern Europe react to Trump’s rush to negotiate peace with Putin
Editor’s note: The article was updated on Feb. 14 to include the Latvian Foreign Ministry’s comments. European nations, particularly Ukraine’s neighbors and the Baltic states, were stunned when the U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly announced the start of peace negotiations with Russian President…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Trump also downplayed criticism from within his party, telling reporters that he had not heard concerns from Senator Roger Wicker, who recently called U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments on Ukraine a "rookie mistake." "I’ll speak to Roger. I’ll speak to Pete. I’ll find out," Trump said.

Despite the shifting U.S. stance, Zelensky remains hopeful that Washington will not abandon Kyiv. He said earlier that he does not believe the U.S. has a concrete plan for peace and insisted that Ukraine must be included in any negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

Speaking at the Munich conference, he suggested that Trump could exert pressure on Putin if he chose to stand firmly with Ukraine. "And if he will choose our side, and if he will not be in the middle, I think he will pressure and he will push Putin to stop the war. He can do it," Zelensky said.

Editorial: America is folding. Europe, will you step up?
The U.S. administration is ready to hand Russia a win in its brutal war against Ukraine. That’s the only conclusion we can make after following the news this week. If anyone held onto hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump would be tough on Russia’s Vladimir Putin,
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:40 PM
Video

NATO member turning pro-Russia? Inside Slovakia’s political turmoil.

Slovakia, a landlocked country on Ukraine’s western border, is undergoing a dramatic political shift under Prime Minister Robert Fico. As Fico meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and cracks down on opposition voices at home, protests are erupting across the country. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets, fearing that their democracy is at risk.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.