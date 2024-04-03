Skip to content
State Bureau of Investigation has investigated over 1,600 treason cases since start of full-scale invasion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2024 7:14 PM 1 min read
The office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv on Sept. 21, 2020. (Olena Khudiakova/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation reported on April 3 that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 1,633 cases of suspected treason have come under investigation, resulting in 1,072 people being declared suspects.

The State Bureau of Investigation was set up in 2016 and primarily deals with pre-trial investigations into high-ranking officials and those in positions of power or authority, such as law enforcement officers or judges.

In total, the Bureau has investigated 2,150 suspected crimes against national security.

As well as the 1,633 cases of suspected treason, these include 399 investigations into collaboration and 32 cases of suspected Russian accomplices, the Bureau said.

According to the latest figures, 534 people have been declared wanted, and 768 indictments were sent to court.

Among recent cases of wanted suspects is a Ukrainian border guard who defected to Russia via Germany, the Bureau said.

One of the most high-profile cases of the Bureau is that of lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky, who was charged with treason in November 2023 in connection with promoting pro-Russian narratives.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has reportedly opened investigations into over 8,000 cases of suspected high treason since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:22 PM
Video

Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine.
