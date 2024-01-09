Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Controversial lawmaker's forgery case moves to court

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky at the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv on Nov. 14, 2023. (Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky is headed to trial on previously announced charges of falsifying documents intended for an official trip abroad, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Jan. 9. Dubinsky is accused of going on vacation to Italy, Spain, and Croatia instead.

In other proceedings, Dubinsky was charged with treason and taking part in a criminal organization following his arrest in mid-November over working for Russian intelligence services.

Former pro-Russian lawmaker Andrii Derkach and others are also considered suspects in this case.  They allegedly colluded to spread false information intended to discredit Ukraine and the West.

The bureau did not explicitly mention Dubinsky by name, but the facts of the case made it clear that he was the individual in question.

An investigation into Dubinsky's unsanctioned foreign trips was first announced in August 2023.

Authorities believe he traveled under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment outside of Ukraine. However, Dubinsky's father went abroad without him and returned to Ukraine before the lawmaker, who allegedly spent several weeks on vacation.

Under martial law in place since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country, barring special circumstances. Politicians are allowed to go on official trips.

Dubinsky has also been charged for violating martial law by allegedly helping the brother of his civil partner illegally leave Ukraine.

He is currently in detention, awaiting trial in the treason case.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches another mass attack against Ukraine, kills 4, injures 45
Key developments on Jan. 8: * Russian mass attack against Ukraine kills 4, injures 45 * Military says Russia keeps 19,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern border * Russian troops reportedly drop bomb on settlement in occupied Luhansk Oblast * Scholz criticizes EU for providing insufficient military…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.