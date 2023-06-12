Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border guards: Mines dislodged by Kakhovka dam flooding end up in Odesa Oblast

by Kate Tsurkan June 13, 2023 12:40 AM 2 min read
People sunbathe on June 9, 2023, among debris and garbage carried out by the floodwaters to Odesa beaches following damage sustained at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast has led to an increased threat of dislodged mines being carried to the shores of Odesa Oblast, the State Border Guard Service reported on June 12.

Kherson and Odesa oblasts are separated by over 200 kilometers, but the State Border Guard Service previously reported on June 10 that the Black Sea was becoming a "garbage dump (of household debris) and an animal cemetery" because of the flooding.

The Kakhovka dam collapsed early on June 6, resulting in a mass-scale humanitarian and ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast and other parts of southern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities say the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the mines dislodged from the soil by flood waters are "not as visible" as sea-based mines, making them a significant threat. Currently, there are "a large number" of mines drifting into the Black Sea via the current.

"Within seven days, border guards, along with other Defense Forces, have discovered six mines of different modifications that were washed up on the shores of Odessa due to the turbulent flood. Most of the explosive items were destroyed through controlled detonation," the State Border Guard Service wrote.

Mines exploding after colliding with other objects in the water have also been observed, according to the State Border Guard Service.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
