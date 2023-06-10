Ukrainian border guards: Black Sea in Odesa Oblast turning into 'garbage dump and animal cemetery'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Black Sea in the southern Odesa Oblast is turning into a "garbage dump and an animal cemetery" as house fragments, furniture, as well as mines and ammunition are floating in the water after Russia's blow-up of the major dam, the State Border Guard said on June 10.

It added that fish plague has also begun due to the disaster.

"The consequences of the ecocide are terrible," the State Border Guard said in a Facebook post.

The State Border Guard urged residents to be careful and contact the authorities when they find dangerous objects.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Evacuation is underway in the flooded southern areas even as Russian forces continue to shell the west bank of the Dnipro River.

At least four people in Kherson Oblast and another one in Mykolaiv Oblast were killed due to the flooding, and 13 more are considered missing, the Interior Ministry reported on June 9.