Parliament adopts bill to strip individuals supporting Russia of state awards

Ukraine’s parliament adopted a law on Nov. 20 allowing the deprivation of state awards from individuals who "popularize or propagandize" Russia or commit other illegal actions against the Ukrainian state.

The law, supported by 283 lawmakers, was introduced as a presidential bill and enables the National Security and Defense Council to revoke state awards through sanctions enacted by a presidential decree, according to Ukrainian MP Pavlo Frolov.

European Solidarity MP Iryna Herashchenko explained that the law amends the Criminal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and other legislation to target individuals convicted of serious crimes, actions against Ukraine’s national security, or the promotion and justification of Russia's occupation of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated the draft law on July 16, aiming to address cases where state honors were awarded to individuals later found supporting Russia or violating Ukrainian laws.

In 2022, a petition to strip pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Yurii Boyko of the Hero of Ukraine title surpassed the threshold for presidential review. However, the process stalled, highlighting the need for a formal legal mechanism to revoke state honors.