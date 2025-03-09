The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, Marco Rubio, Elon Musk, Starlink
Edit post

Rubio, Musk clash with Polish FM over Starlink in Ukraine, accuse him of 'just making things up'

by Sonya Bandouil March 9, 2025 7:55 PM 2 min read
The Starlink logo in an illustrative photo dated Nov. 10, 2023. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tech billionaire Elon Musk sharply responded to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on March 9, dismissing Sikorski’s concerns about Starlink being cut off in the future, and urging him to be thankful for the assistance thus far.

Earlier on March 9, Sikorski stated that Poland will look for alternative suppliers if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable provider of Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine.

Rubio responded and claimed that Sikorski was "just making things up.”

“No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink,” Rubio said. “And say thank you because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now."

Musk responded as well, claiming that Poland only pays a “small fraction” of the cost for Ukraine’s Starlink access, even though Warsaw provides half of the total of Ukraine’s 42,000 terminals, at about $50 million per year, according to Sikorski.

“Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost,” Musk said. “And there is no substitute for Starlink.”

Previously on March 9, Musk claimed that the entire front line in Ukraine would collapse if he shut off Starlink services.

Both Musk and Rubio have made remarks against Ukrainian officials and Kyiv’s position in recent weeks.

On March 5, Rubio said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is a "proxy war" between Moscow and Washington.

He then blamed President Volodymyr Zelensky for "undermining" Trump's plan in the peace negotiations thus far, following the heated exchange that took place at the White House in late February.

Musk has also made similar statements, and he has amplified Russian disinformation, criticizing Zelensky’s position frequently, and calling for “immediate peace,” while refraining from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting the full-scale invasion.

Eutelsat in talks with EU to possibly replace Starlink in Ukraine, CEO confirms
“Everyone is asking us today, ‘Can you replace the large number of terminals of Starlink in Ukraine,’ and we are looking at that,” Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke told Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.