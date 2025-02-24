Spain to provide Ukraine with military aid package worth over $1 billion in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Spain will deliver a new 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) military aid package to Ukraine in 2025, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Feb. 24 during the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

Sanchez announced the new military aid during his visit to Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We are ready to continue to provide military assistance and equipment with even more determination than we have in the past. I am ready to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) in 2025," Sanchez said.