Spain to provide Ukraine with military aid package worth over $1 billion in 2025

by Kateryna Hodunova February 24, 2025 3:07 PM 1 min read
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) is welcomed by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak (2R) upon arriving at a train station in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2025, to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Spain will deliver a new 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) military aid package to Ukraine in 2025, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Feb. 24 during the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

Sanchez announced the new military aid during his visit to Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We are ready to continue to provide military assistance and equipment with even more determination than we have in the past. I am ready to announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) in 2025," Sanchez said.

Russia offering US deal on natural resources, access to Arctic
Moscow suggested that American oil companies may return to the country, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said before the talks started in Riyadh.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.