Spain announces aid package for Ukraine containing Leopard tanks, Patriot missiles

by Kateryna Hodunova May 20, 2024 10:39 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian crew of Leopard 1 battle tank at the test site on Sept. 18, 2023 in Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Spain is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on May 20 during the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format.

The new package will contain the second batch of Leopard tanks, which will be delivered by late June, 155mm artillery shells, a new shipment of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone, optronic surveillance and tracking systems, and remote weapon turrets.

Robles said that, in the long term, the upcoming signing of a bilateral security agreement will also reinforce support of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to travel to Spain in mid-May to sign a bilateral security agreement. But Ukraine's president postponed all international events as Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

The Spanish government has not officially revealed the total amount of military aid to Ukraine.

In March, Spanish State Trade Secretary Xiana Mendez said that Spain had provided the Ukrainian military with over 190 million euros (around $206 million) in aid, according to the radio station Cadena SER.

The earlier supplies contained 10 Leopard tanks and eight high-speed patrol boats, as Cadena SER reported.

Spain also delivered Patriot anti-aircraft missiles in early May.

Spanish PM Sanchez calls for increased EU defense spending in response to threats from Russia
While Spain has increased its military spending since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it stood at 1.26% of its GDP as of the end of 2023, far below the 2% benchmark for NATO members.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
