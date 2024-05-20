Spain announces aid package for Ukraine containing Leopard tanks, Patriot missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Spain is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on May 20 during the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format.

The new package will contain the second batch of Leopard tanks, which will be delivered by late June, 155mm artillery shells, a new shipment of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone, optronic surveillance and tracking systems, and remote weapon turrets.

Robles said that, in the long term, the upcoming signing of a bilateral security agreement will also reinforce support of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to travel to Spain in mid-May to sign a bilateral security agreement. But Ukraine's president postponed all international events as Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

The Spanish government has not officially revealed the total amount of military aid to Ukraine.

In March, Spanish State Trade Secretary Xiana Mendez said that Spain had provided the Ukrainian military with over 190 million euros (around $206 million) in aid, according to the radio station Cadena SER.

The earlier supplies contained 10 Leopard tanks and eight high-speed patrol boats, as Cadena SER reported.

Spain also delivered Patriot anti-aircraft missiles in early May.