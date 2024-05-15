Skip to content
Zelensky confirms postponing participation in upcoming international events

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 1:30 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to postpone all of his international events planned for the coming days, the Presidential Office said on May 15.

The announcement came after Zelensky received a report from the top military brass on the battlefield situation in Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier on May 15, CNN Portugal reported that Zelensky canceled his trips to Spain and Portugal due to the difficult situation at the front lines.

Zelensky had been due to make the trip in the coming days, partly to sign a bilateral security agreement with Spain, the El Pais newspaper reported on May 13.

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, with 30,000 troops reportedly involved in the operation. Heavy battles continue to rage in the east of Ukraine as well.

The Presidential Office said that Zelensky's team will work to prepare more suitable dates for the events.

"We are grateful to our partners for their understanding," the statement read.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
