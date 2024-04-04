Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, Drones, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure
Russian officials report massive drone attack on military airfield in Rostov Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert April 5, 2024 2:43 AM 1 min read
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A "massive attack" on a military airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, damaged a power substation in the Morozovsky district, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed in the early hours of April 5.

According to Golubev, Russian air defense units intercepted over 40 drones targeting a military airfield in Rostov Oblast's Morozovsky district.

Golubev also said that workers were attempting to restore the power supply at the damaged substation.

No casualties were reported. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Golubev's claims at the time of publication.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineries and weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.

Golubev on March 25 claimed that a transformer substation at the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant in Rostov Oblast caught fire overnight, following reports from local residents about explosions in the area amid an alleged drone attack.

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Abbey Fenbert
