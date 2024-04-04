Russian officials report massive drone attack on military airfield in Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A "massive attack" on a military airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, damaged a power substation in the Morozovsky district, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed in the early hours of April 5.

According to Golubev, Russian air defense units intercepted over 40 drones targeting a military airfield in Rostov Oblast's Morozovsky district.

Golubev also said that workers were attempting to restore the power supply at the damaged substation.

No casualties were reported. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Golubev's claims at the time of publication.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineries and weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.

Golubev on March 25 claimed that a transformer substation at the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant in Rostov Oblast caught fire overnight, following reports from local residents about explosions in the area amid an alleged drone attack.