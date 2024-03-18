Small collection of foreign autocratic leaders congratulate Putin on electoral 'victory'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A small group of autocratic leaders around the world congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for winning the presidential election widely seen as rigged that concluded on March 17.

Putin received congratulatory remarks from North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and a few other leaders of Russia-friendly countries, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and other media outlets reported. The three-day Russian presidential election resulted in 87.2% of the vote going toward Putin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also commended Putin on the "victory" at a press conference in Beijing on March 18, according to AFP, saying that "China expresses its congratulations." Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Putin's reelection "fully reflects" his support from the Russian people.

Western leaders have largely refrained from offering their congratulations, with many instead preferring to say that the election was not free and fair.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said it was a "pseudo-election" and that Putin "relies on censorship, repression, and violence."

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for U.S. President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, said the election was "obviously not free nor fair" in comments cited by the New York Times.

Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating international democracy, gave Russia a 13/100 score in its 2024 report card on political freedoms in the country.

Putin faced no meaningful opposition in the presidential election, with all candidates who openly departed from the government line being prevented from participating.