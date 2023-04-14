Update: Death toll in Sloviansk missile attack rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll following the Russian missile strike on Sloviansk has risen to five, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on April 14.

As of 6:00 p.m. local time, five people have been killed and 15 people have been injured. Seven people, including a child, are possibly still trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylenko.

Rescue measures are ongoing and the casualty figures are subject to change.

The aftermath of Russian missile strikes against Sloviansk on April 14, 2023. (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko / Facebook)

Kyrylenko originally reported that one person had been killed and five injured after several strikes launched by Russian forces against Sloviansk.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched S-300 missiles at Sloviansk at 4:00 p.m. local time. The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for attacks on cities at this range.

The strikes targeted residential areas of Sloviansk, causing damage to high-rise apartment buildings, private homes, businesses, and cars.

Responding to the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "For every act of terrorism, there will be fair accountability. We will not leave any trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished."